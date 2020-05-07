It’s been a mother of a last seven weeks.

Let’s shift gears and celebrate! You know, celebrate mom. That woman who birthed you. Who may or may not have picked you up on time after school. May or may not be doing your laundry again as you quarantine with her and groan about having spaghetti with lasagna noodles for dinner *again*, but hey, Jimmy, they’re the only noodles on the shelf right now, so kindly deal with it!

Yeah, her.

She could probably use a hug and some chocolate, and she could definitely use a super soft comfy sweatshirt right about now.

So this week it’s Mother’s Day ideas just in time for the big day, when you may or may not see her depending upon social distancing and geography. Or when you celebrate the fabulous mother figures, amazing friends and wives in your lives, too, by tossing a goat cheese ball on their lawn, honking and speeding away!

Er, I’m sure we can work out the particulars.

• Backyard DuraCord Hammock, L.L.Bean, $199

Perfect for lounging in the backyard come summer, a mere two to eight weeks away. L.L.Bean’s Freeport stores are doing curbside, contactless pickup, so no need to wait for it to arrive by mail. Stephen Colbert had the recent memorable tweet, “Home is where the heart is. Also everything else for the foreseeable future,” which is so, so true. You know what? Make that two hammocks, side by side, close enough for mom and dad to hold hands and pass the strawberry margaritas.

• Lewiston Farmers’ Market various prices

Opt for spontaneous and grab mom something Sunday morning at the farmers’ market open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bates Mill No. 5 parking lot for the first day of its season. Feeling a bit beety? Are fresh flowers calling? Would she rather goat cheese ball it? This time, you know best.

• Spicy horseradish, RayesMustard.com, $5

Pair with soft bread and a bit of ham? Mmm. Social distance = no worries about horseradish breath. This Maine company also makes six kinds of beer-infused mustards with Sea Dog, Shipyard and other Maine brewers, which, how cool.

• Tek Gear fleece zip-up hoodie, Kohl’s, $14.99

Super soft and the perfect weight for a rainy spring day. Use the website’s availability button to figure out if the color and size you’re after are available curbside at locations throughout Maine. Bag Lady has lived in one of these hoodies for the last week and it’s like chilling in a cloud.

• Rainbow pirate boat kite, Mexicali Blues, $18

Take turns running around 6 feet apart and trying to get this beautiful, over 2-foot-tall baby to fly.

• Chocolate goodness, Maine Gourmet Chocolates, assorted prices

Among a slew of offerings, three words jump out: Cheesecake stuffed strawberries. Strawberries dipped in chocolate and topped with cheesecake and yes, please. Order ASAP to pick up at the Auburn shop, 170 Main St., in time for Mother’s Day, according to the website.

Best find: Think wildly frivolous.

A 12-pack of garlic knots from DaVinci’s Eatery. The most delightful-smelling shampoo and conditioner in the beauty aisle at Shaw’s, Hannaford or Walgreens. A pair of sassy shades that will make her look 10, nay, 20 years younger! Purple hair dye, which, same effect! It’s a fabulous year for the unexpected.

Think twice: About letting the day pass without raising a glass and sending a virtual hug to someone you love.

Bag Lady’s true identity is protected by a pair of stylish, sweater-wearing Doberman pinschers (who are hovering above the ground to avoid the ticks) and the customer service counter at the Sun Journal. You can reach her at [email protected]

