AUBURN — The American Network of Community Options and Resources has named Katie Pulk, a direct support professional at John F. Murphy Homes, Inc., recipient of the 2020 State of Maine DSP of the Year award.

Since 2007, ANCOR’s annual DSP of the Year awards recognize outstanding professionals who deliver long-term supports and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, celebrating the important role they play in ensuring individuals are included and empowered in the community.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: