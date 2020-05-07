HALLOWELL — Lewiston native Michelle Giard Draeger was hired as executive director of the Maine Justice Foundation after a national search.

Draeger succeeds Diana C. Scully, who has served since May 2013 and announced last fall that she planned to retire at the end of May 2020. Draeger will begin her new position May 18.

She graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 1999 and began her legal career as a staff attorney at Pine Tree Legal Services, focusing on cases involving domestic violence.

Since 2016, Draeger has served on the board of trustees of the Falmouth Land Trust and as vice president and chairwoman of the Development Committee. Draeger was a member of the inaugural class of the New Girls Network and later served on the boards of the Maine Women’s Fund and the Maine Humanities Council.

