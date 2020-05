NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank donated 2,000 N95 masks to be split among Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice in Lewiston, Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough and Western Maine Health in Norway.

The masks, valued at $1,700, were delivered to each organization April 8.

Due to the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, these organizations have been making due with limited supplies.

