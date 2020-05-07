AUBURN – Beatrice I. Pleau, 76, of Auburn, Maine, passed away on May 4, 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston, Maine on January 15, 1944, to parents Lyle and Beatrice (Aube) Brown.She was married to Raynald Pleau in Connecticut on December 29, 1962.Beatrice loved to play bingo, crochet and playing cards. She worked for many years at local shoe shops.Beatrice was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Denise Springer and brother, Robert Brown.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raynald Pleau of Auburn, two sons, Gary of Auburn and Ricky and his wife Marie of Greenville, South Carolina, grandchildren, Destiny Lemieux of Lewiston, Eric Pleau and Cory Pleau both of Auburn, Gregory, Vanessa, Aleeyah, and Ricky Jr. Pleau, all of Greenville, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Christian and Gracelyn Pleau of Auburn, also many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be held at a later date.