POLAND – Christopher Leigh White, 43, also known as “Bump” by his friends, died peacefully at home on May 2, 2020.The son of Robert and Nancy (Goodheart) White of Poland. He was born in Portland on Dec. 27, 1976. Chris attended Portland schools until moving to Poland and graduating from the Auburn school system. He worked at Poland Spring Water for several years as a shipper and then had various jobs including ReHarvest in Portland and drove for City Cab in Lewiston.He loved celebrating all family gatherings and enjoyed being around the kids and playing with the family dog, Maddie. Throughout the years he enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, four wheeling, going to and watching racing and football, being on his phone and just hanging out with friends. He also had a passion for seafood. Chris was taken away too soon, he was the type of person that would always be there for his friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Anne Goodheart, of Groveville.Left to cherish his memory are his parents; adopted grandmother, Helen Blaszczyka of Florida; one son, Brad Stover of Auburn; two sisters, Kerri Guy of Sabattus and Stephanie Amergian of Portland; nieces and nephews, Alexis, Ashley, and Kaitlin Guy, Larissa and Andrew Amergian; many aunts, uncles, cousins and long-time girlfriend Mary Partee. He loved his whole family dearly. Online condolences can be left for Chris’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, cremation and monument services. 207-783-8545. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Chris’s name toThe American Cancer SocietyP.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123