AUBURN – John W. Hunt Jr., 80, of Auburn, Maine, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020, with his loving wife of 60 years by his side. John was born to John W. Hunt Sr. and Florence Hunt on September 27, 1939, in Lewiston, Maine. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1958 and married Shirley Jane Greaton a year later in 1959. They lived together in Auburn, Maine and raised five children.He is survived by his wife Shirley J. Hunt and their children; Cherie McGregor and husband Michael, Pamela Wrobel, Brenda Donoghue and husband Brett, John W. Hunt III, Glen Hunt and wife Stephanie. His children remember him as a devoted husband, dedicated father, and loyal friend. He was known for telling stories, often ending with a joke that filled the room with his infectious laughter.John was an auto parts salesman for over 50 years, with R.I. Mitchell and Soule’s Auto Supply until he retired in 2011. His customers knew him by the RIM and PARTS license plates that adorned his vehicles. He was a member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Youth Group leader, Trustee and choir member. He was a passionate outdoorsman who liked hunting, fishing, camping, or could be just as content sitting in a swing in his own backyard listening to the wind whistling through the pine trees. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, David LeRiche. He also leaves to cherish his memory six siblings; Kathryn Hadley, Joseph Hunt, April Surace, Phillip Hunt, Grace Hunt, and Eric Sheen. He leaves a legacy to his fourteen grandchildren; AJ McGregor, Kristen MacMasters, Brett McGregor, Christopher Wrobel, Kelly Wrobel, Katelyn Farrell, Brian LeRiche, John W. Hunt IV, Joshua Hunt, Ashley Hunt, Reagan Hunt, Treyton Hunt, and Tenley Hunt, as well as six great grandchildren; Nolan and Haven MacMasters, Mackenzie and Landon Farrell, Rubi Mann, and Peyton McGregor.Due to CDC Covid Virus Guidelines a celebration of life is limited to family members scheduled for 1p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at Pinette Dillingham Lynch Funeral Home located at 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine. Following the service friends and family may join them in a funeral procession from the funeral home parking lot to witness graveside committal prayers upon arrival from their vehicles at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Auburn Church of the Nazarene38 Summer St.Auburn, ME 04210