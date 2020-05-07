MONMOUTH – Judith “Judy” Fay Kemp, 58, lost her courageous battle with lung cancer surrounded by her children, husband and loved ones on the morning of Sunday, May 3, 2020. Judy was born on April 3, 1962 in Milo, to her parents, Sherrill (Royal) and Ronald Richards.Judy spent her life helping others; first working with the elderly to include in home hospice care and later working with adults with disabilities.Those who knew her well, knew the great amount she had overcome in her lifetime. No stranger to loss or adversity, she took on all of life’s challenges with her head held high. Our mother exemplified true courage and always made sure to extend a helping hand to others, whenever possible.She was known for her love of crafting. Her ability to take what was old and give new life to it, speaks to her optimism and beautiful outlook on her life and the lives around her. We love you Mom, take care of our brother up there and rest peacefully until we meet again!Judy is predeceased by her father, Ronald Richards; brother, Garry Richards; stepfather, John Abrams; and her son, Andrew Peterson.Judy is survived by her husband, Dennis Kemp (Leeds); son, Jason Peterson and his wife Elisha (Brunswick), son, Matthew Peterson, and his fiancé Kate (Lewiston), daughter, Katrina Simpson (New Boston, N.H.), son, Kris Ware (Monmouth); grandchildren, Adelaide Ware, Andrew Peterson, Avalene Simpson and Marla Ware; her loyal granddog, Penny; her mother, Sherrill Abrams (Lewiston); her sister, Susan Mosher (Monmouth); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Our family would like to thank Beacon Hospice of Augusta for providing our mother comfort and amazing care in her final months. A celebration of life gathering will be held by the family at a later time and place, to be announced.