DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m wondering if anyone has used pavers or patio stones to give away or sell at a reasonable price. Please call 241-7090.

— No name, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw the picture of the Strand Theater published in the Sun Journal on April 20 and remember the building. It was a lovely, big movie house that my brother and I would go to every Saturday to see two movies and a sequel of Batman or Hopalong Cassidy, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, or whatever serial was being shown at the time.

The gas station to the right of the theater was Jimmy’s No. 6, and my husband remembers that you could get 12 gallons of gas for $1 every Sunday.

I love to read Sun Spots every day, but this is my first time writing a letter.

If anyone wants canning jars, I have a lot! You can call me at 783-3532.

— Beverly, Lewiston

ANSWER: What great memories, Beverly! Thanks for being such a devoted reader and for sharing this. I hope you’ll write in again.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: At Hannaford recently, I was checking out my groceries. To my dismay, the total was more than I had planned. As I asked the clerk to remove two items, the man who was behind me in line paid what I owed. He said, “God has been very good to me and this is a way I can show gratitude.”

I am grateful for his kindness and I can assure him that it will be paid forward.

I thought you would like to hear this story.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Beautiful. Thank you for sharing.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m helping with a family project and we need the words to the song, “Memories.” I hope it’s not too late to ask as the project needs to be finished by the first part of June. You do such a great job helping people out.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m not sure if this is the song you’re thinking of, and if not, please provide more information, such as the artist, and I will get on it right away. This is “Memories” by Maroon 5.

“Here’s to the ones that we got/Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not/’Cause the drinks bring back all the memories/Of everything we’ve been through/Toast to the ones here today/Toast to the ones that we lost on the way/’Cause the drinks bring back all the memories/And the memories bring back, memories bring back you/There’s a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain/When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same/Now my heart feels like December when somebody says your name/’Cause I can’t reach out to call you, but I know I will one day. Everybody hurts sometimes/Everybody hurts someday/But everything gon’ be alright/Go and raise a glass and say/Here’s to the ones that we got/ Repeat chorus/There’s a time that I remember when I never felt so lost/When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop/Now my heart feels like an ember and it’s lighting up the dark/I’ll carry these torches for you that you know I’ll never drop/Repeat chorus.

