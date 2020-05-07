Here’s the thing: in this country, people have the right to free speech, but not to falsely cry “fire” in a crowded theater; the right to buy and sell, but not drugs which harm others; to practice religion, but not if it calls for human sacrifice; and the right to run a bar or restaurant, but not when it exposes customers, their friends and relatives and others they may come in contact with to a life-threatening illness.

So, for all those claiming that our freedoms are threatened because we can’t do exactly as we want, when we want … how about thinking of others?

Stephen Lunt, Auburn

