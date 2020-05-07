Because COVID-19 is so contagious, people have to prioritize the “pursuit of healthiness” over the “pursuit of happiness.” That is the simple truth. Even if I really want to do something, I can’t do it if it will impact the health of those I come in contact with.

Period.

In this time of the pursuit of healthiness, Gov. Janet Mills is wisely listening to experts and making difficult decisions — all in order to keep people well — and I am grateful for her leadership.

The day will come when we can all safely pursue happiness in whatever form we want without endangering each other. But it’s not here yet, and ignoring that truth doesn’t make that day come any faster.

Vicky Cohen, Farmington

