AUBURN — Fire crews went to Stratham Tire on Minot Avenue on Friday afternoon after an issue with a commercial oven filled the business with smoke.
Fire officials said the oven, used to re-cap tires, malfunctioned at about 1 p.m. and began to smoke. The call came in as a working fire at 254 Minot Ave., although a fire captain said there were no flames, only smoke.
The problem was isolated to the area in which the oven is located, fire officials said. Crews helped blow smoke from the building and cleared the scene.
