PHILLIPS — Our 62nd Phillips Old Home Days 2020 is cancelled. We will take all of our plans, and have our 200th Birthday celebration of Maine next year. Our theme will continue next year as “Maine’s 200th Year Blast in Phillips.” The dates of Old Home Days next year are August 14th-22nd. This year’s Memorial Day Horse Pulls are also cancelled. The Phillips Chamber of Commerce cancelled to keep our small community safe from the virus still about. As we are, the community is disappointed, but understanding of our decision.

REGION — May 9 annual warbler walk is CANCELLED because of COVID-19 Contact: Nancy Knapp – 207-778-6285. Saturday, May 9 @ 1 – 2 p.m., virtual webinar with Logan Parker: “Nightjars in Maine” (Please note this is a new date for this event) and is free to the public. Please register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maine-nightjar-monitoring-webinar-tickets-103102101160. Instructions for viewing the webinar will be sent by email to those who register.

REGION — New Ventures Maine is offering a number of free online classes. At a time when many Mainers are seeing their livelihoods and finances change overnight, New Ventures has a number of free online courses that can help people navigate this time of economic uncertainty and general anxiety. Check out upcoming courses here! NewVenturesMaine.org or call Chris Morin, Workforce Development Specialist at 753-6531

FAYETTE — The Fayette Board of Selectmen confirmed its prior decision to close the Richmond Mills Road at the Hales Brook crossing due to the unsafe status of the road. The road closure will be for an extended and indefinite period of time. The necessary reparation is now entirely dependent on a future Town Meeting decision. Please direct all questions and inquiries to the Fayette Town Office by e-mail: [email protected] or call 685-4373.

WILTON — The Wilton Academy Alumni Reunion for all classes that was scheduled to be held July 14, 2020 at Lafleurs Restaurant in Jay has been cancelled due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions. We will resume our Wilton Academy Reunion for next year on July 13, 2021. Any questions please contact Barry at 207-897-2787 or Jim at 207-645-3388.

