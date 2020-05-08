Historical society open house canceled

MINOT — The Minot Historical Society has canceled the Elijah Jones House open house tour scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Society looks forward to sharing the history of the old home at 493 Center Minot Road as soon as possible.

Fire company cancels yard sale, barbecue

FARMINGTONN — The Farmington Falls Fire Company Inc. finds it necessary to cancel the 2020 annual Yard Sale and Chicken BBQ to err on the side of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it is looking forward to an even bigger and better celebration in 2021.

« Previous