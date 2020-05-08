I support the clean energy corridor because history has repeated itself.

In the 1970s, there was a push for all-electric homes, with radiant heat in floors and ceilings and electric hot water tanks. By the mid ’70s there was a shortage of electrical power on the New England Grid (which Maine is part of). The demand was so high that all schools, public buildings and workplaces were restricted from having thermostats higher than 65 degrees.

Homeowners were asked not to cook dinner or bake until after 5:30 p.m. and do laundry later in the evening. A jingle on television and radio reminded people to conserve electricity.

Electricity is needed now more than ever, what with the demand for air conditioning as the planet heats up. And there is more demand due to increasing use of technology and for electric charging stations for cars and possibly for trucks.

If Maine wants tourists, new businesses and young people to come here, the state needs to keep up-to-date with the ever-increasing demand for electricity due to technology.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people staying home, the air quality is better, as seen by astronauts from space and people around the world, but electricity usage has increased.

Change is difficult. Maine needs more power generated from a mix of “clean power,” not fossil fuels. The New England Clean Energy Corridor is a good start.

Diane Grandmaison, Lewiston

