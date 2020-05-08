FARMINGTON — Farmington has earned recognition as a 2019 Tree City USA town.

Maine State Forester and Farmington resident Patty Cormier said, “Farmington is one of the three original towns to participate in the program. It’s pretty cool. The other two are larger towns, have bigger staffs.

“It’s impressive that Farmington decided to do it.”

Cormier said celebrations are usually held close to Arbor Day, which was April 24 this year.

“Tree City USA folks are invited, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner speaks,” she said. “We’re thinking of holding off until everyone can get together.

“It won’t be in the same timeline as it usually is.”

Cormier said Farmington is organizing a Town Forest Day for Oct. 17.

“We’ll celebrate then,” she said.

In a letter notifying Farmington of the designation, Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe wrote, “If ever there was a time for forests, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being and energy use.

“Farmington is stepping up to do its part. As a result of your commitment to effective urban forest management, you are helping to provide a solution to these challenges.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Farmington achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or conservation commission, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

