FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary cares deeply about the community. During this pandemic Rotary acknowledges that many of its events cannot guarantee social distancing and safety, therefore it is postponing its annual June yard sale and hopes to host one in the fall. It is cancelling the traditional Fourth of July parade, although it hopes to still creatively engage the community somehow to recognize this special day so stay tuned for details. Onion sales that support Guatemala’s Safe Passage are also cancelled for this year.
