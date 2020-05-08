MOUNT OLIVE, North Carolina — A Lewiston, Maine, native was recently recognized for her achievements at the University of Mount Olive.

Stephanie Rodrigue, daughter of Richard and Therese Rodrigue of Lewiston, received the Handy Mart Business Scholarship. Rodrigue is a junior business management major. This scholarship is sponsored by Judson Pope. Three rising juniors majoring in business administration are selected who best exhibit excellence in academics, university and community service and civic responsibility.

Rodrigue is a student athlete and a first-generation student. She remains active in her community where she holds a part-time job. During the academic year, she is an active member in Mount Olive where she volunteers with several of their outreach programs.

She credits her father, who is a small business owner, as instilling her desire to become a small business owner.

