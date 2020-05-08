DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are trying to contact some of our lifetime members of Norway/Paris Fish & Game Club. They are David Breton, Kyle Burrell, John Howard, June Howard, Terry Lord, Edna Pederson, Wayne Ross, Rendall Cummings, Milton Chapman, Jackie Harmon, Maria Harmon, William Hasketh Sr., Richard Johnson, Leon Lesniak, Dave Michno, William Milliken, John O’Brien, Daniel Porter, William Quimby, Sandra Tapley and Richard Weagle. Please contact 485-6347 and leave a voicemail or email [email protected]

— Cynthia, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone willing to do some outdoor painting and a little carpentry work. The worker would need to provide the tools and purchase the paint for me. As there are many unemployed people right now, I hope someone will want to earn some money.

— No name, Jay

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have Angie Blevins ([email protected], 462-5619). I know this insured handywoman and veteran personally. She does beautiful work, is very kind, and is reasonably priced.

Readers, if this project is in your line of expertise or you know a good reliable worker, please write in and I will put you in touch.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a volunteer for the S.E.A.R.C.H (Seek, Elderly, Alone, Renew, Courage, and Hope Program). Many years ago I had a client who was a Lithuanian man. During that time he wrote and published a book of poems in Lithuanian language. I wonder if anyone in the area could translate some of the poems for me. I’m willing to pay a small fee. Please call 783-6235.

— Larry, Lewiston

ANSWER: Well, if Sun Spots can find people who can translate Esperanto, I’m sure this nut can be cracked, too. Readers, let’s see what we can do to help Larry out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What a surprise! Someone left a bag full of goodies at my door containing food, and not only this, but another large bag of firewood. I was out of gas at the time. I have ordered it again, but I don’t know when the tank will be filled up. At the moment, I use an old kitchen stove, but there isn’t much heat because of the way my house was built (in 1882). However, it has helped me before, when we had that ice storm and no power so I could cook a simple meal on it.

I just want to say thank you to whoever you are. I don’t starve and always have plenty to eat, but I remember after World War II (1946-48) and the blockade of my former hometown in Berlin, Germany. If my mother could see all the goodies in the bag she would have shed tears of joy. It was not easy to feed four children. My sister was in her early teens and always hungry then and our brothers were little boys. Thank you again and I hope the Lord keeps you all safe.

—Heidi, Dryden

ANSWER: Readers, I want you to pause and contemplate this story for just a moment. I, too, want to thank the person who brought Heidi food and firewood and I want to recognize Heidi for her positivity and resourcefulness.

