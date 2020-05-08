AUBURN – Donald Alcide Sevigny, 81, of Mechanic Falls, formerly of Lewiston, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Clover Manor from complications of Fragile X Syndrome and a broken heart.Don was born May 11, 1938 in Auburn, the son of Josephat and Estelle (Brodeur) Sevigny. He was educated in Lewiston schools and attended Holy Family church as a young man, and later a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He married the love of his life, Carol Anne Olson, on July 16, 1960; they would have been celebrating their 60th anniversary this summer.He worked for the Lewiston Sun Journal for 32 years starting out with a delivery route then making his way to mailroom foreman. He worked third shift for most of his years at the Sun Journal and was always home to greet the family with the latest news off the press as they rose from sleep.Don loved music especially Elvis, Buddy Holly, and the country music performers of the 1960s and 70s. In his younger years he played in a local band and was part of the Lewiston’s Garage Band craze.Never one to sit still, Don loved travelling with his family and friends. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his friends and loved to visit family in Quebec. Snowbirds for many years, Don enjoyed beach life at his and Carol’s condo on Panama City Beach in Florida where he played Bingo, visited local train stations, and enjoyed the country life of the panhandle.Donald was passionate about trains, and was a supporter of the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum. He loved his yearly train ride especially in the company of his grandson, Fred. He loved classic cars and had collected VW Beetles and assorted convertibles throughout his life. He enjoyed antiques and could be found in many auction houses as well as behind the counter of Mayberry Farm Antiques where he was proprietor. He had a thing for old milk bottles, lunchboxes, and vintage advertising memorabilia.Don dabbled in woodworking and has crafted a handful of handcrafted grandfather clocks to the parlors of those fortunate enough to have one. He most enjoyed being with family, especially his grandchildren, who he loved taking on rides in his VW Beetle and later his beloved John Deere tractor.He was virtually inseparable from his bride of 60 years and being in quarantine due to the Covid-19 epidemic was very hard on him.He is survived by his devoted wife Carol; two daughters, Brenda Sevigny-Killen and husband Garrett of Sidney, Lisa Sevigny and husband Shorta Yuasa of Dunstable, Mass., and Jeffrey Sevigny and wife Constanza Lisdero of Basel, Switzerland; his sister, Doris Featherston of Panama City, Fla., and brother, Paul Sevigny of Lewiston; eight grandchildren, Michael Sykes and wife Faith of South Portland, Timothy Sykes and wife Heather of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sarah Sykes of Damariscotta, Frederick and Keiko Yuasa of Dunstable, Mass., Lucas, Tomás, and Giulia Sevigny of Basel, Switzerland, and six great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Hewitt Sykes of South Portland, Emilee and Cody Teele of Damariscotta, and Poplar and Linen Sykes of Brooklyn, N.Y.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comFuneral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 784-4023.

