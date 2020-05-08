Nisha is a senior, female kitty whose name is Nisha. She is an older, independent lady that is looking for a quiet retirement home to live out the rest of her golden years.

Hello, my name is Dash and I am three years old. I am your typical large Walker hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. Due to my size, I would prefer a house without small children, and I do not do well with cats.

