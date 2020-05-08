Penn Estabrook, 13, helps clean the top floor of the snack shack at the Elliot Field baseball and softball complex in Lewiston on Friday. Lewiston Youth Baseball and Softball President Tanya Whitlow said the community has stepped up to help since it was discovered in March that squatters had been living in the building. Dave Gideon of Building Controls will install a security system at no charge, the owner of Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream has donated commercial kitchen equipment, U-Haul has donated a truck and Shawn Leone of Leone’s Junk Removal has hauled two dumpsters of ruined equipment for free, Whitlow said. Pending COVID-19 guidelines from Gov. Janet Mills, Whitlow said plans are being developed to play baseball and softball at the complex later this summer. “If we (are allowed to) start June 1, we will,” Whitlow said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
