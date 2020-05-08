Charges
Lewiston
- Christopher Thompson, 28, of 969 Sabattus St., on a charge of domestic assault, 3:18 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Ronald Rolle, 31, of 92 Pine St., on a warrant charging violating bail, 1:43 p.m. Thursday at the Kennebec County Jail, Augusta.
Androscoggin County
- Anthony Alfeiro, 34, of Rockport, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating probation, 10 a.m. Thursday at 144 East Waterman Road, Auburn.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories