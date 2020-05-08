It is always darkest before the storm. We are fully in the storm now. We still need to protect people and get more testing and a good plan in place to do this. That, and a vaccine.

People are getting frustrated and angry as they see that their world has been turned upside down. I feel empathy for all.

People are doing things others wish they would not do. Why? How is now different than it has ever been, in that way?

The important thing to remember is that we are all in the same boat on an ocean headed somewhere and will never fully return. There should be no throwing anyone out. We need each other to keep each other above water. We may not remember that all at the same time, but we know.

I found this quote and think it suits the times: “No passion so effectually robs the mind of all its powers of acting and reasoning as fear,” Edmund Burke.

So who was Edmund Burke? An Irish statesman and philosopher who lived from 1729 to 1797. In the 19th century, he was praised by both conservatives and liberals. Subsequently, in the 20th century, he became widely regarded as the philosophical founder of modern conservatism.

I think, if he were alive today, he might get it.

Sally Holt, Norway

