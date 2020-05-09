In this period of a very serious health crisis, I write in support of the actions our governor is taking. I hope she continues her cautious, steady approach that will lead Maine safely out of this sad situation.
Better times are ahead and I hope she remains strong and doesn’t let a bunch of turkeys get her down.
Dave Ault, Wayne
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.