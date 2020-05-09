In this period of a very serious health crisis, I write in support of the actions our governor is taking. I hope she continues her cautious, steady approach that will lead Maine safely out of this sad situation.

Better times are ahead and I hope she remains strong and doesn’t let a bunch of turkeys get her down.

Dave Ault, Wayne

