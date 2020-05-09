Martindale

Sunday, May 3 results: Individual point quota — 1. Paul Robinson +9 2. Matt Myrick +3 2. David Gushee +3 4. Justin Murphy +2 4. Jim Blais +2 4. Neil Mayo +2 7. Steve Marchant E 8. Matt Ouellette -1 8. Rocky Myers-1; Skins: Gross — Ryan Wilkins No. 6, Justin Woodbrey No. 13, Justin Murphy No. 16, Ian Ryan No. 17; Net — Justin Marchant No. 5, Mark Carrier No. 7.

Saturday, May 2 results: Individual: Green Tees (0-9 handicap): Gross — 1. Craig Chapman 76 2. Matt Ouellette 79 3. Rocky Myers 80; Net — 1. Matt Myrick 79/74 2. David Polley 87/75 3. Ethan Guerette 81/75; White Tees: Net — Claude Heutz 86/72; Team: Fourball (best gross/best net) — 1. Tom Fournier/Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Terry Ricker -2 2. Craig Chapman/Jace Pearson/Vance Pearson/Andrew Slattery +4 3. Paul Robinson/Russ Scudder/Rocky Myers/Ryan Wilkins +6; Skins: Gross — Matt Myrick No. 11, CJ Bergeron No. 13, Kelly Cates No. 15, Matt Ouellette No. 17; Net — Paul Robinson No. 8.