100 Years Ago: 1920

An item in an engineering publication reports the startling news that Lewiston is to build a bridge 1000 feet long and 100 feet wide. This refers to the proposed bridge across the canal on Main Street.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A Fire Department is charged with protecting lives and property, and because it is, ‘to most people this means a group of men paid to come rushing to the scene of a fire and perform miracles. To the professional fire fighter, it means a great deal more than this.” Members of the Auburn Exchange Club received this message today from Auburn, Deputy Fire Chief Frank Talpey, who discussed fires and their causes, and prevention, as the club put the spotlight on Clean-Up Week—which is in Auburn this week. Talpey said, in part: “Our job is not only to train, drill and do the best job, humanly possible to extinguish fires that have started, but to control fire hazards with a Clean-Up Week.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The city of Auburn will consider installing a fence along the river at the Rocky Bonney Park to prevent children from wandering too close to the water. In response to reports of children playing close to the river at the park, city councilors agreed to look into the idea during a budget work-shop Wednesday. A 5-foot chain link fence would cost about $3,000.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

