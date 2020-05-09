LEWISTON – Methyl L. Belanger, Gold Star Mother, 90, of Lewiston, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Woodlands Memory Care Center.She was born on Aug. 4, 1929 in Caribou, the daughter of Bertha Sampson. She was educated locally, graduating from Edward Little High School, class of 1947.She was married to the love of her life, Albert Belanger, for 31 years. After his passing on July 7, 1978, Methyl worked for the State of Maine as a foster parent. She wholeheartedly and lovingly devoted 30-plus years to fostering over 100 children during that time.She was known for crafting braided rugs (which were all happily given to family and friends), exploring puzzles, and her favorite, days spent at the Small Point Ocean Beach with family and friends.Methyl was a lifetime member of the West Auburn Congregational Church having taught Sunday School there. She was also a lifetime member of the American Legion. Methyl will be remembered for her giving heart, kind smile, and witty spirit. “The Serenity Prayer” and “This too shall pass” were lifetime favorites. She also had a fondness for chickens and rabbits.Methyl was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Belanger; and their son, Albert Lee Belanger (recipient of the Purple Heart during his tour in Vietnam for bravery in laying down fire so that his fellow brothers could safely retreat during an ambush. During his heroic effort, sadly, Albert lost his life at 21 years of age on Sept. 13, 1969).Survivors include her son, Gary Belanger (Janet Belanger), and daughter, Debra Parsons (Daniel Parsons). Methyl was the proud grandmother of six, Tara, Tyler, Jessica, Melissa, Justin, and Craig; as well as a great-grandmother to four, Emma, Addison, Alivia, and Nicole; along with a favorite cousin, considered a sister, Joan Russell. Methyl’s positive, loving soul will also live on within her extended family, and friends. There will be a private family interment beside her beloved husband and son at the North Auburn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the angels at Woodlands Memory Care Center and Androscoggin Home Hospice for the loving care given to Methyl.The arrangements are under the care of the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

