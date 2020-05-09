AUBURN – Pauline D. Pare, 77, formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday May 5, 2020 at her “Forever Home” Schooner Estates, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Nov. 7, 1942, a daughter of the late Alcide and Aldea (Mailhot) Leduc. She was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Dom’s in 1961. Pauline married Richard J. Pare on Nov. 28, 1963. They spent many wonderful years together raising their family, spending time in the sun by the pool, playing cards, dancing, and traveling until he passed on Oct. 7, 1998. Pauline worked as a cashier and bookkeeper for over 40 years at the family business, Marcoux and Harvey that later became Webb’s Market. She also started the kitchen with take-out food using home cooked recipes. She retired in 2007. In 2009, she moved to New Port Richey, Fla. She made many good friends, enjoying time with them, and all of the activities at the club house as well as spending days at the beach.In October of 2015, due to illness she moved back to Maine to Schooner Estates, which she happily referred to as her “Forever Home”. Pauline was a member of Holy Cross Church. She enjoyed being with her family and just enjoying life. She took great pride in her three children and her seven grandchildren, and would follow them in their activities. She loved to travel anywhere whether it be day trips to the mountains or beach, cruises, islands, or Italy which she visited for her 60th birthday and returned to 10 years later. She had an infectious smile, lighting up a room when she walked in. She loved life, she loved everyone, and she loved hard.She is survived by her three children, Kathleen Bergeron of Lewiston, Richard J. Pare Jr. and his wife Michelle Giroux-Pare of Winslow, and Scott Pare and his wife Cindy of Lewiston; seven grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Bergeron and her husband Dr. Tristen Ripley, Jacob Bergeron and his companion Libby Lakeman, Daniel, Dorothy Anne, and Dominique Giroux-Pare, and Ryan and Megan Pare; a sister, Therese Parent and her husband Raymond of Falmouth, a brother, Charles Leduc and wife Claire of Brunswick, and a sister-in-law, Linda Leduc of Lewiston.She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Raymond Bergeron in 2012; and a brother, Robert Leduc in 2019.The Family would like to say thank you to Schooner Estates Residential Care Staff and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice Staff for the exceptional care they gave to Pauline. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Pauline’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com A private burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston 784-4584. In lieu of flowers,donations toSchooner Estates Memory Care ResidentialActivity Fund 200 Stetson Rd.Auburn, ME 04210

