Originally from suburban Chicago, I fell in love with Maine as soon as I put down roots here. I was fortunate to cross paths with Katey Branch early in my move, and she immediately stood out as a community leader. Even to someone new to town like me, her involvement, drive and compassion were evident. It is clear that she is motivated by her love of the people and place of Maine.

Branch is currently running for Maine Senate District 19 and I truly believe she would make an effective and empathetic leader. She brings diverse personal experiences and a refreshingly honest desire to listen, learn and help. I trust her to find and facilitate creative ideas and solutions to unite and support District 19’s people and rich environment.

Katey Branch gives me hope for a positive approach to problem solving when we desperately need it.

Lindsay Cutting, Norway

