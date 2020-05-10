If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at: https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/
Last week’s mystery photo of the entrance to one of the greenhouses at Whiting Farm in Auburn was no surprise to several dozen people who guessed correctly. Many mentioned the history of the farm that overlooks Lake Auburn at the top of Summer Street. Our winner, Nora Condit, of Auburn, mentioned that she and her family buy seedlings for their garden and hanging baskets for Mothers Day every year.
The farm is a division of John F. Murphy Homes, a Lewiston-Auburn non profit agency which supports children and adults with developmental disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
