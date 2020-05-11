JAY — An adult, black bear has killed eight goats and destroyed three beehives at homes in Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, Wilton and Vienna, the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Monday.

There have been complaints from 10 residents, MDIFW spokesman Mark Latti said.

The bear has been roaming the area for more than three weeks and appears to be working alone. Two bear traps have been set, Latti said.

With each of the attacks on 10 goats, two of whom survived, either livestock was not secured or there were birdseed, bird feeders, chickens, goats and garbage to attract them. The department advised removing anything that could attract bears.

Beehives always attract bears, and putting an electric fence around them can be a deterrent, Latti said, but it is important to use the correct voltage.

Game wardens are working with a staff biologist on the case.

If the bear is caught, it will be moved north away from residences and livestock, Latti said.

Adult males average 250 to 600 pounds, and measure 5 feet to 6 feet long and about 40 inches tall at the shoulder. Females are smaller, weighing 100 to 400 pounds, and measuring 4 feet to 5 feet long and seldom exceed 30 inches in height, according to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.

The department has a section on its website about avoiding bear conflicts and protecting property from damage.

