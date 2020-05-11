Agenda

Farmington Board of Selectmen

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To proclaim May 17 to 23, 2020 as Arbor Week in Farmington

Item 3: To review and vote a recommendation on the Revised 2020 Fire Rescue Department Budget Proposal

Item 4: To award the bid for pavement reclamation and paving

Item 5: To discuss ways to assist businesses that may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic

Item 6: To establish a new tentative date for the 2020 Annual Town Meeting

Item 7: To discuss the potential use of unassigned fund balance

Item 8: To consider cancelling the May 26 Selectmen meeting

Item 9: To approve the minutes of April 28

Item 10: To discuss other business

