Agenda
Farmington Board of Selectmen
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12
***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To proclaim May 17 to 23, 2020 as Arbor Week in Farmington
Item 3: To review and vote a recommendation on the Revised 2020 Fire Rescue Department Budget Proposal
Item 4: To award the bid for pavement reclamation and paving
Item 5: To discuss ways to assist businesses that may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic
Item 6: To establish a new tentative date for the 2020 Annual Town Meeting
Item 7: To discuss the potential use of unassigned fund balance
Item 8: To consider cancelling the May 26 Selectmen meeting
Item 9: To approve the minutes of April 28
Item 10: To discuss other business
