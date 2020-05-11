LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Monday night discussed reopening the Town Office to the public and accepting bulky waste and demolition materials at the transfer station beginning June 1.

That’s the plan now, Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said, “barring any huge spikes in COVID-19 cases, which could affect the governor’s reopening plan under stage 4. “The office is so small there’s no way to maintain a 6-foot social distance. One way traffic is not possible,” she said.

At the board’s request, Byron will draft a list of procedures and protocols for when the office does reopen.

Byron said there have been some issues at the transfer station.

“The attendants have been getting a lot of heat,” she said. “People are unhappy that they’re not taking demo, bulky items. Because of the transfer of money factor, the board feels it’s not safe.”

Byron said the board is also waiting for direction from the governor regarding the annual town meeting, originally set for June 10.

“We have an open town meeting,” she said. “Gatherings of not more than 50 people aren’t allowed. We can’t set a limit of 50, tell the rest they can’t attend. We’re checking to see if we could have a printed ballot.”

Byron said the board may meet again Tuesday, May 26, to make final decisions on these issues.

The meeting was not livestreamed due to technical difficulties.

