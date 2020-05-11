100 Years Ago: 1920

Despite the fact that the Emplre made what seemed to be many extravagant claims as to the worth of “The Daredevil,” its current feature, still it is safe to say that each Individual patron who witnessed this attraction at the Empire yesterday was satisfied that full justice had not been done to it. “The Daredevil,” the best new thing that Tom Mix has ever done for the screen, and the risks that he runs in this production are practically beyond belief. Mix has always been noted for the reckless manner in which he exposes himself to life and limb, but is remained for “The Daredevil” reel to show him performing stunts that hitherto has never been attempted. A two reel comedy and the news weekly are also on the bill, and the first show tonight commences at 6:15 with the second show at 8:15. The evening prices at the Empire are twenty five and thirty five cents.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A group of Auburn citizens met at the city building yesterday afternoon and formed the Auburn Beautification Committee. Chairman Carroll H. Whipple called the meeting as a get-acquainted session and to take a long range-plan for beautification in Auburn. For the 1970-71 fiscal year the clty has very little in the way of funds with which to work and Whipple said that for the most part the committee this year, will be looking over what can be done in the future when it is hoped more funds will be provided.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Popular singer, pianist, and storyteller Mitch Thomas of Auburn and Jay will perform, along with several other local artists, at Sherwood Heights Annual Cabaret at 7 p.m. Friday. The benefit performance began several years ago at the Auburn School and has provided thousands of dollars for field trips and the funding of artists who work with students in internship programs at the school. In addition to singing several songs himself, Thomas will serve again as host of the two-hour show at Sherwood Heights School’s auditorium, 32 Sherwood Drive in Auburn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: