State health officials reported 26 additional coronavirus cases and one new death on Monday as Maine continues to see an increase in the number of active cases daily.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there have now been 1,462 confirmed or probably cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, although the actual number of infected individuals is believed to be much higher.

To date, 65 Maine residents have died after contracting COVID-19. After accounting for those deaths and the 872 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 525 active cases of the disease on Monday — an increase of 14 since Sunday.

The number of active cases in Maine has risen most days since last Wednesday, which means new infections are outpacing recoveries.

After hovering in the high-300s to low-400s for roughly two weeks, the number of active cases jumped from 426 to 481 — an increase of roughly 13 percent — between Wednesday and Thursday largely because of outbreaks discovered at the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Portland and the Springbrook Center skilled nursing facility in Westbrook. Active cases dipped slightly the following day but have risen in each of the three days since.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who were hospitalized increased from 36 to 37 on Monday while the figure for individuals being treated in intensive care units held steady at 17. There were nine people hooked to ventilators because of respiratory failure. Maine had 158 ICU beds and 629 traditional or alternative ventilators available statewide on Monday, indicating that demand for those critical health services is still well below capacity in Maine.

Many public health experts say the conditions for a safe economic reopening must include: a two-week decline in cases, deaths and hospitalizations; widespread access to testing for the public; and a robust track-and-trace system for identifying and monitoring people who have been exposed.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the state at 2 p.m.

The uptick in numbers comes on the first day that additional retail stores throughout much of rural Maine are allowed to reopen their doors to in-store customers for the first time in more than five weeks, as long as they comply with a list of health and safety guidelines.

Gov. Janet Mills accelerated the reopening schedule for retail stores as well as fitness centers — on a restricted basis — starting Monday in Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties. Restaurants in those dozen counties are slated to resume dine-in service on May 18 as long as operators limit capacity, allow for physical distancing and take other steps to reduce the risks of customers or employees transmitting the disease.

Mills announced her rural reopening plan after the administration negotiated a deal with Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories that will allow the Maine CDC’s lab to more than triple testing capacity. Maine has, to date, not seen the levels of infection experienced in southern New England and mid-Atlantic states.

Mills’ rural reopening plan does not apply to businesses in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and Penobscot counties, where Maine CDC epidemiologists have determined that community transmission is occurring. Retail stores and other businesses not already exempt from the closure mandates are slated to reopen on June 1.

