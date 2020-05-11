DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I buy cloth face masks? I ordered some (noncloth) face masks from Amazon and a few days later the governor ordered the wearing of cloth face coverings. I’ve seen some news stories about groups making masks and donating them to hospitals. I think that’s great, but where can I get some? Do you have a list of people selling cloth face coverings?—Kathy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have searched the internet and several of the health catalogs I keep on hand to find surgical face masks. I have also contacted Medline, a company with an abundance of them, but they are not available to individuals because of the high demand.

I cannot stand anything on my face, but I will tolerate surgical face masks of which I have a handful right now. Do you know of any place that sells them?—Lizette, Turner

ANSWER: There seems to be confusion about the kind of face coverings you think you may need. Disposable face masks are fine to wear as are ones made from cloth. As long as your nose and mouth are covered when out in public where it would be very difficult to physically distance yourself by six feet or more from another person, you’re good.

“Surgical” face masks are supposed to be saved for our healthcare workers only. However, many people in our community are making masks both for donating and selling. They are doing a fantastic job of it and there are different designs to choose from.

If you wish to make a “no-sew” version with materials you have at home, it’s very inexpensive, easy to do, and they are comfortable. Instructions were published in the May 5 Sun Spots.

Here is a listing of what information has come in so far for people who are supplying face masks. Readers, if you or someone you know sews masks, or if you know of a local retailer who is selling them, please send the information to Sun Spots and I will include it in the Rolodex:

• Donations accepted for face masks-whatever the customer is comfortable paying. These can be dropped off locally or mailed. Contact through Facebook page: Wood B. Sew Fun

• Donated adult-size face masks with elastic. Hand-washable and can be put in dryer. Contact Jane at [email protected], 754-5383

• Chez Dorea is open and selling face masks at a reasonable price. Call 782-2908.

• Rogue Wear is currently making masks in Lewiston to keep our staff working. Contact us at https://shop.roguewear.com/collections/protective-face-masks/mask or call 786-2931.

• Our face masks at Bates Mill Store are helping fund our donation projects. There is a waitlist at the moment, but another round will be released within the next few days. People on the waitlist will be alerted as soon as they are available. Go to https://www.batesmillstore.com/products/reusable-cotton-face-masks. The number is 933-2605.—Bianca, no town

Kathy makes cloth face masks to sell for $5 each. She is located in Mexico and can be reached at 562-7163 or at [email protected] Gail at Etsy.com – MyMaineDesign sells all-cotton face masks with ties (no elastic) that are machine-washable and dryable. These are sold at cost and are $6.50 plus tax.

