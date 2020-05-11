New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring — the one that celebrates his team’s comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons and features 283 diamonds — to benefit the All In Challenge, which has raised nearly $40 million to feed people affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 (in the third quarter) and had 99.6 percent (odds) to lose. And we came back, and we won.

“And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.”

As of Monday morning, the bidding had zoomed past $283,000 and sat at $330,000. Someone with ample funds needs to place a $2.83 million bid on this, stat.

Whoever ponies up for Kraft’s ring will get a personal meeting with the Patriots owner, with the team plane bringing the winning bidder to Gillette Stadium if the person is not withing driving distance.

Kraft has been at the forefront of charitable giving with regards to the coronavirus. Last month, he helped to secure and arrange for more than 1.7 million N95 masks to be delivered to hospitals in Massachusetts and New York, with the team plane flown to China to acquire them. On Saturday, a Patriots truck delivered the equivalent of 84,000 meals — packages of food that were assembled at Gillette Stadium — to a Massachusetts town that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

