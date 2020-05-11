Arrests

Auburn

• Rhonda Drouin, 50, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:21 p.m. Monday at 680 Hatch Road.

• Joshua Levine, 44, of Buckfield, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 2:35 p.m. Monday at 60 Court St.

Lewiston

• Roger Jewell, 64, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:02 a.m. Sunday at 391 Lincoln St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Elliott J. Misiura, 16, of Greene struck a vehicle driven by Garry L. Marston, 63, of Mexico at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mill and Hotel roads. The 2011 Toyota driven by Misiura and owned by Mark S. Misiura of Greene and Marston’s 2011 Kia were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Kyle R. Gay, 31, of Brookline, New Hampshire, struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Richard A. Larocque of Canaan, New Hampshire, at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday on Laurel Avenue. Gay’s 2003 Kia and Larocque’s 2008 Chrysler received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kevin W. Wolf, 52, of Mechanic Falls struck a deer on Washington Street at 5:02 a.m. Thursday. Wolf’s 2007 Toyota was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Donald W. Gora, 48, of Minot struck the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by Emily A. Burns, 28, of Poland, causing Burns’ vehicle to roll over at 7:36 p.m. Thursday at Minot Avenue and Hatch Road. The 2015 Chevrolet driven by Gora and owned by Construx Inc. of Gray received functional damage and Burns’ 2004 Jeep was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Gerry W. Farris, 67, of Greene struck a pole at 11:06 a.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue. Farris’ 2010 GMC received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Eric J. Currie, 47, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Laurent P. Guerette, 62, of Auburn while Guerette was stopped at a red light at Center and Bowdoin streets at 11:33 a.m. Saturday. Currie’s 2004 Audi received functional damage and Guerette’s 2011 Toyota received minor damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Dominic R. Jamieson, 23, of Lewiston braked suddenly and was hit from behind by a motorcycle driven by Michael D. Giambra, 46, of Auburn at Russell and College streets at 3:54 p.m. Friday. The 2007 Honda driven by Jamieson and owned by Angela A. Jamieson and Giambra’s 2003 Harley-Davidson received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Donald A. Dagostino, 75, of Sabattus struck a vehicle driven by Rebecca K. Swan, 45, of Lewiston head-on at 2:25 p.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street. Dagastino’s 2010 Hyundai and Swan’s 2015 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Luke J. Lachance, 36, of Auburn struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle driven by Corey P. Lachance, 35, of Auburn at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Shawmut and Ash streets. Luke Lachance’s 2007 Dodge and the 2009 Toyota driven by Corey Lachance and owned by Michael Swan of Auburn were towed.

