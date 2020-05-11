Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors Agenda
6 p.m., Thursday, May 14
Spruce Mountain Superintendent’s Office and via ZOOM
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Attendance
4. Adjustments to the agenda
5. Approval of meeting minutes – April 30
6. Communications/correspondence
6.1. Resignation Bonnie Buck – Ed Tech at SMPS
7. Public comments
8. Board comments
9. Superintendent’s report – Scott Albert
10. Administrator reports
10.1. Kenneth Vining – Maintenance Director
10.2. James Shink – Transportation Director
10.3. Robyn Raymond – Adult Education Director
10.4. Tina Collins – Section 504 Coordinator
10.5. Tammy Verreault – Director of Special Services
10.6. Laura Lorette – Food Service Director
11. Board Chair’s report – Bob Staples
12. Committee reports
13. Policy
14. Old business
14.1. COVID-19 update
14.2. Federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) LD577
15. New business
15.1. School board meeting schedule for 2020-21
15.2. FY 19 Federal Compliance Audit review
15.3. Transportation vehicle bids
15.4. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
16. Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments
16.2. Other appointments/transfers
16.3. Resignations/retirements
17. Other business
18. Calendar/announcements
May 28 – 6 p.m. Regular school board meeting
19. Adjournment
