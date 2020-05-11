Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors Agenda

6 p.m., Thursday, May 14

Spruce Mountain Superintendent’s Office and via ZOOM

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Adjustments to the agenda

5. Approval of meeting minutes – April 30

6. Communications/correspondence

6.1. Resignation Bonnie Buck – Ed Tech at SMPS

7. Public comments

8. Board comments

9. Superintendent’s report – Scott Albert

10. Administrator reports

10.1. Kenneth Vining – Maintenance Director

10.2. James Shink – Transportation Director

10.3. Robyn Raymond – Adult Education Director

10.4. Tina Collins – Section 504 Coordinator

10.5. Tammy Verreault – Director of Special Services

10.6. Laura Lorette – Food Service Director

11. Board Chair’s report – Bob Staples

12. Committee reports

13. Policy

14. Old business

14.1. COVID-19 update

14.2. Federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) LD577

15. New business

15.1. School board meeting schedule for 2020-21

15.2. FY 19 Federal Compliance Audit review

15.3. Transportation vehicle bids

15.4. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

16. Appointments

16.1. Co-curricular appointments

16.2. Other appointments/transfers

16.3. Resignations/retirements

17. Other business

18. Calendar/announcements

May 28 – 6 p.m. Regular school board meeting

19. Adjournment

