RUMFORD — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday to reopen Town Hall offices to the public as soon as protective plexiglass is in place.

They also voted 4-1 — Mark Belanger opposed — for the Fire Department to resume emergency medical service (EMS) operations.

Town Manager Stacy Carter said the Town office could open up in a couple weeks. “We are waiting for the guidelines and protocols from Maine DECD (Department of Economic and Community Development). The protective shields are expected by the end of next week.”

On March 16, selectmen voted to close the town office down to the public until the Gov. Janet Mills’ state of emergency was lifted.

Also on March 16, the board approved a recommendation from Fire Chief Chris Reed to terminate the department’s EMS services during the pandemic to prevent firefighter exposure to the coronavirus. The exceptions were calls involving trauma and immediate life-threatening incidents.

On Thursday, Reed told selectmen, “I think we’re in a good position to go back to our normal operations.”

Carter added, “We’ve been in contact in Maine EMS, in reference to the complaint and investigation on our license. We are cleared by Maine EMS to go back to normal operation. If it’s approved tonight, we’ll simply send letters to dispatch, Med-Care Ambulance and to the public in the paper that we’re resuming our normal operations. I concur with Chief Reed that we can do it safely and professionally.”

In a written statement Friday, Reed explained the town has gathered enough PPE to safely resume EMS services. Rumford Firefighter/EMTs will respond and render critical life saving measures when citizens or visitors request medical assistance effective May 8. The fire department will respond to Delta and Echo level emergencies, the medical coding system used by the Oxford 911 center to indicate the seriousness of the call. This Fire/EMS operations is mission critical to the citizens and visitors within the Town of Rumford. This emergency response system has and will save lives when minutes count the most.

Reed stated that the Rumford Firefighters are highly trained and dedicated to providing many difficult disciplines such as suppression, rescue, hazmat, EMS, technical rescue, motor vehicle accidents, inspections and any other emergency responses that they are called upon to respond and mitigate.

