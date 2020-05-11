LEWISTON — The L&A Veterans Council is seeking volunteers of all ages to help place American flags on the graves of veterans in time for Memorial Day.
Volunteers should meet at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23. All participants should wear masks.
For more information, contact Jerry DeWitt at 926-3240 or [email protected]
