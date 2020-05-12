This week the Buzz is building, closing and getting ready for a virtual serving of bacon and eggs.

The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is working out details for a part in-person, part virtual chamber breakfast next month.

Details, including location, are still being worked out.

“What I can tell you for sure is that events will be limited in accordance with Maine (Center for Disease Control) guidelines, which right now limits all events to 50,” President and CEO Shanna Cox said. “We still aren’t sure if that number includes the staff of the chamber and the venue, so we don’t know how many in-person registrations will be offered.”

Chamber breakfasts regularly draw 150-plus. The April and May breakfasts were canceled due to the pandemic.

Expect more details soon.

Cox said the chamber is “fully committed to offering a virtual join option for all events to be held in person, mindful of those who are at risk and could be excluded otherwise.”

New retail

Highly Cannaco is coming to 648 Turner St. in Auburn, next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Jan Martin, one of the partners, said the company has three coming retail locations in different stages of construction in Auburn, South Portland and Boothbay.

If there’s a delay in the recreational use marijuana market, the shops will open first selling medical marijuana, he said.

The Twin Cities were chosen for their demographics, according to Martin. “It has a very diverse, very educated consumer market so cannabis retail made a lot of sense to us up there.”

He anticipates opening in June, and once the recreational use market starts, employing 12 to 14 people.

Mike Cobb of Colliers International and Tim Millett of Porta & Co. both brokered a 2,100-square-foot lease, according to Mainebiz.

New conference room

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is undergoing a $372,365 project to expand its meeting and conference space at 15 Strawberry Ave. in Lewiston.

President and CEO Ken Albert said the renovation is in response to the organization’s growth. It’s now serving nine of Maine’s 16 counties.

“With six regional offices, we need the technology to centrally connect a remote workforce for education and training around delivering skilled home health care and hospice services in a highly regulated and dynamic environment,” he said. “Our personnel and business partners deserve state-of-the-art meeting and learning space to continue to address the communities’ lifelong health care needs.”

Androscoggin received a shout-out in Home Healthcare News this week for giving front line staff $800 and $500 hazard pay bonuses.

Last chance

OfficeMax’s parent company confirmed in late February that it was closing the Union Street store in Auburn. The store’s last day open is Saturday, according to staff.

