Library to be closed to make improvements

SUMNER — The Increase Robinson Neighborhood House and Library trustees have announced that the library will be closed for the summer of 2020. The building, the property of the residents of Hartford and Sumner, is at the intersection of Rtes. 219 and 140, East Sumner Village.

The closure is due, in part, to COVID-19, but is also an opportunity for the trustees and volunteers to take advantage of the closing to make improvements, sort through and organize materials, clean thoroughly and perform needed maintenance.

Because the building is unheated, summer months are the only time to do the work.

