Society’s 2020 Strawberry Festival canceled

NEW GLOUCESTER — The 2020 New Gloucester Historical Society 2020 Strawberry Festival has been canceled. The decision was made in light of the uncertain timeline for public health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the current orders and health guidelines.

It would have been the 45th Strawberry Festival — a milestone for the New Gloucester Historical Society and town.

The society is looking forward to gathering once again for the 2021 festival.

Cemetery meeting is postponed

LEWISTON — The annual May meeting of the Broadview Memorial Cemetery Association has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with the national and state health and safety guidelines. The meeting may be rescheduled for late summer or early fall. For information, call 207-783-6839.

