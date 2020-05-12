BAR HARBOR — Families and teachers who are overwhelmed by the number and types of resources to support students’ at-home learning have a new website to connect them to high quality, Maine-based offerings.
The Community Learning for ME site has been launched and a new, easier-to-search site, designed in collaboration with RedFin Solutions, will be up and running soon. For a quick tour of the resources on the site go to Zoom at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Find the registration link on the Facebook page or on the website at communitylearningforme.org. For more information, contact Korah Soll at [email protected]
Rural Aspirations, in collaboration with many other Maine based organizations, is leading a grassroots effort to support parents and teachers during emergency remote learning due to COVID-19. The website and the resources are created by Mainers for Mainers. Families and teachers will find live, interactive sessions for students and adults, a 1:1 tutoring program and anytime learning resources.
Partner organizations include the Department of Education, Maine Environmental Education Association, Island Readers & Writers, Schoodic Institute, UMaine College of Education & Human Development, Island Institute and Rural Aspirations.
Rural Aspirations Project is a small education consulting 501(c)(3) nonprofit working across rural Maine. For more information, visit www.ruralaspirations.org.
