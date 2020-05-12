As is custom, The Rangeley Highlander held an ICE OUT contest. This year game warden Mike Pierce officially declared ice out on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 am. (For more on that somewhat unusual time, see the next article on this page.)

Thank you to all of those who submitted their entries via email, snail mail, dropping off in person at the office, or Facebook!

In case you’re wondering, I received over fifty entries and they came from all across the United States. As expected, most of the submissions came from all around Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also from places such as California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and even Utah! Yay, it’s nice to have such great enthusiasm!

Congratulations to the following winners:

1st place winner of $100 gift certificate to area business of their choice- Steve Estes of West Baldwin, ME with his guess of May 9th at 5:35am.

2nd place winner of 1 year Rangeley Highlander subscription- Elna Richardson of Bedford, NH with her guess of May 9th at 8.52 am.

3rd place winner of 1 year Highlander subscription- Jeff Gray of Rangeley, ME with his guess of May 9th at 11am.

Have a great SPRING everyone!