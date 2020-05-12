LEWISTON — United Way of Androscoggin County announces that it has been selected to administer supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for FY 2020. Agencies in Androscoggin and Oxford counties may use funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;

• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;

• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;

• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service;

• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

The grant will be administered by a local board comprised of area non-profit leaders, local municipalities and members of the faith community. The deadline to submit applications for the grant is May 21 by 4 p.m.

Under the terms of the grant, local organizations are eligible to apply if they meet the following criteria: must be private voluntary nonprofit organizations or units of government; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter; have a voluntary board of directors if a private voluntary organization.

All qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply. For more information or to obtain an application, please download the application at www.unitedwayandro.org or via e-mail at [email protected]

