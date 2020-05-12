Maine state officials have announced an “accelerated reopening” for certain retail businesses and restaurants in 12 “rural” counties starting May 11. Included in the rural counties is Kennebec County, but Androscoggin County is not.

The population of Kennebec County is 122,000; Androscoggin County stands at 107,000.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kennebec County, 108; in Androscoggin County, 78.

Active COVID-19 cases in Kennebec County, 42; in Androscoggin County, 36.

COVID-19 deaths in Kennebec County, 8; in Androscoggin County, 2 (source: Maine CDC, May 7, 2020).

Michael Poulin, Lewiston

Editor’s note: According to the executive order, the counties that are scheduled to reopen are those where no community transmission has been detected. Community transmission, meaning a case where someone has become sick even though they did not have direct contact with anyone known to be infected, was detected in Androscoggin County in mid-April.

