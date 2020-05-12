AUBURN – Mary Joanne Fowler, formerly of Heritage Court Apartments, was born on June 14, 1934 at Central Maine General Hospital (Now Central Maine Medical Center) in Lewiston, and entered Heaven’s gate on March 6, 2020.She attended Edward Little High School in Auburn where she was the lead drummer and percussionist in the school’s orchestra and band before going on to graduate high school from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt. in 1952. After serving in the Navy in Bainbridge, Md. from 1952-1954, she was employed by C.M.L Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn., the United States Postal Service in Birmingham, Mich., Stafford Floral Conservatories in Stafford Springs, Conn, and the YWCA of Auburn.She was a lover of animals especially cats and birds. Having been a musician, she was a lover of many different types of music, a crafts aficionado, an enthusiastic knitter, and a loving mother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by her surviving family members. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin M. Fowler and Mary C. Fowler, formerly of Great Falls Plaza in Auburn. Her sister, Jill (Edwina) Mordasky of Stafford Springs, Conn. and her brother Sumner W. Fowler of Petaluma, Calif. survive her. In addition, she is survived by her children Glenn R. Pettit of Easthampton, Mass., and Lee J. Pettit of Hauppauge, N.Y.Private graveside services was held on May 12, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 200 Mt. Auburn Ave., in Auburn. Funeral arrangements were handled by Fortin Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., in Lewiston. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date in Stafford Springs, Conn.In lieu of flowers,her family requests that you make a donation to:the charity of your choice